David Hogg Lambasted After Posting Ignorant Tweet

After the Parkland shooting, David Hogg became a political figure mostly because he was for gun control and it was unseemly to harshly criticize someone who survived a mass shooting, no matter how uninformed their opinions might be.

In a tweet from earlier this week, Hogg wondered “why is it culturally acceptable for any elected official to take money from special interests? In America, we call it campaign donations the rest of the world calls it what it is, a bribe.”

Please enroll in that class posthaste. This is getting excruciatingly painful to watch.

David Hogg Lambasted After Posting Ignorant Tweet

So stupid it's painful.

