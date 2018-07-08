CNN Commentator Has Sickening Response to Teen Attacked for Wearing ‘MAGA’ Hat

When a 16-year-old boy was assaulted for wearing a MAGA cap in a Texas Whataburger, allegedly by a 30-year-old man named Kino Jimenez, this probably should have been a cultural moment where we all checked ourselves. After all, this was a teenager — not even an adult — being physically accosted simply for wearing a piece of political regalia. Surely nobody could rationalize this, right?

First there were unverified reports from local San Antonio media, picked up by other news outlets, that the young man had been engaging in racist talk before the attack. Those wonderful unsubstantiated slices of blaming an underage victim seem to have come from a single witness and were somewhat retracted and heavily qualified by the original source, although other media outlets had no problem repeating what sounds like the same single-source account.

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk — Brax🕊 (@brxpug) July 4, 2018

It all began when Van Lathan — currently on the 15 minutes of fame clock for his contentious TMZ interview with Kanye West — said he was perfectly happy with anyonewearing the trademark piece of Trump paraphernalia being physically assaulted.

Wish I could take the high road. But your MAGA hat reads like a swastika to me. So ummm … hmmm. Yeah. Maybe I’m no longer a decent person. https://t.co/OWYodBRtxB — VanLathan (@VanLathan) July 5, 2018

😂😂😂 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 5, 2018

I actually don’t advocate throwing drinks on people. Not at all. But yes, i think MAGA hats (deliberately) reflect a movement that conjures racism, homophobia, xenophobia, etc. So yes, it’s a little harder to feel sympathy when someone gets Coca Cola thrown on him. https://t.co/ASlATau2PF — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 5, 2018

Clearly a CNN contributor like Hill wouldn’t actually think that was acceptable, right? Well, have you watched CNN lately? If you have, you know that’s not out of their wheelhouse — and Hill, who’s already been hanging as far outside the CNN wheelhouse as one can get without being tossed overboard, thought this was hysterical. – READ MORE

