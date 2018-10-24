Obama: ‘Unlike Some,’ I State Facts, ‘I Don’t Believe In Just Making Stuff Up’ (VIDEO)

Monday in Nevada, former President Barack Obama took an apparent jab at his successor President Donald Trump.

Obama said. “Here’s the good news, Nevada. Right now we have a chance to restore some sanity to our politics. Right now we can tip the balance of power to you, the American people. Because ultimately there is only one real check on abuses of power. There is only one real check on bad policy, and that is you and your vote.

“This is a fact. This is not — unlike some, I actually try to state facts. I believe in fact. All right? I believe in a fact-based reality. And, a fact-based politics. I don’t believe in just making stuff up,” former Pres. Obama says at a campaign rally. https://t.co/0wP7P1xCg6 pic.twitter.com/l9t5sIpYjl — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 22, 2018

He continued, “And you know, the great thing in Nevada, you do not have to wait two weeks. You can go ahead and vote right now. In Nevada, early voting is already underway. You can vote at any early voting site in your community.” – READ MORE