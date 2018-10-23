Suspected Illegal Immigrant, Driving Drunk, Crashes on S.C. Interstate, Injures Four Kids2 hours ago
’The Creepy Line’ Documentary Explores How Google and Facebook Can Undermine Democracy (VIDEO)2 hours ago
NYT Video Op-Ed: ‘Easy to See’ Parallels Between Trump and Fascists2 hours ago
Trump Space Force: Here’s when details will be released2 hours ago
George Soros and his ‘rented evangelicals’ outed by Christian leaders2 hours ago
’The Creepy Line’ Documentary Explores How Google and Facebook Can Undermine Democracy (VIDEO)2 hours ago
‘Follow the Money’: Pelosi Says Trump Is Conflicted on Saudi Arabia Because of Hotels, Investments (VIDEO)3 hours ago
This is Journalism? CNN Urges Viewers to ‘Vote’ Against ‘Bigotry’ ‘Lies’ From Trump Admin on Gender, Immigration (VIDEO)3 hours ago
‘Remember who started it’: Obama takes credit for Trump’s ‘economic miracles’ (VIDEO)3 hours ago
A Delusional Michael Avenatti: If I Ran Against Trump in 2020, I Would ‘Kick His A**’ (VIDEO)3 hours ago
Archives
- October 2018 (1089)
- September 2018 (1444)
- August 2018 (1688)
- July 2018 (1864)
- June 2018 (1795)
- May 2018 (2217)
- April 2018 (2144)
- March 2018 (1783)
- February 2018 (1736)
- January 2018 (1891)
- December 2017 (1785)
- November 2017 (2386)
- October 2017 (2218)
- September 2017 (2464)
- August 2017 (2605)
- July 2017 (1611)
- June 2017 (1864)
- May 2017 (1443)
- April 2017 (816)
- March 2017 (774)
- February 2017 (1254)
- January 2017 (2391)
- December 2016 (1309)
- November 2016 (1260)
- October 2016 (1159)
- September 2016 (1759)
- August 2016 (1252)
- July 2016 (746)
- June 2016 (300)
Latest Tweets
Social
Follow me on TwitterMy Tweets
Crime
Suspected Illegal Immigrant, Driving Drunk, Crashes on S.C. Interstate, Injures Four Kids
A 25-year-old woman whom authorities suspect is an illegal immigrant crashed her car on a South Carolina interstate last Friday, injuring the four children riding with her, according to The Herald.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers charged Teresa Antonia Caceras-Rivera (shown above left) with driving under the influence (DUI), child endangerment, and driving without a license, the outlet reported.
The four children injured in the wreck, whose relationship to Caceras-Rivera is unknown, were transported from the crash site on northbound Interstate 77 to Piedmont Medical Center, The Herald noted.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials are holding Caceras-Rivera without bond in York County jail — suggesting the woman is a foreign national subject to removal from the country, the outlet added.- READ MORE