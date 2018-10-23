    True Pundit

    Suspected Illegal Immigrant, Driving Drunk, Crashes on S.C. Interstate, Injures Four Kids

    A 25-year-old woman whom authorities suspect is an illegal immigrant crashed her car on a South Carolina interstate last Friday, injuring the four children riding with her, according to The Herald.

    South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers charged Teresa Antonia Caceras-Rivera (shown above left) with driving under the influence (DUI), child endangerment, and driving without a license, the outlet reported.

    The four children injured in the wreck, whose relationship to Caceras-Rivera is unknown, were transported from the crash site on northbound Interstate 77 to Piedmont Medical Center, The Herald noted.

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials are holding Caceras-Rivera without bond in York County jail — suggesting the woman is a foreign national subject to removal from the country, the outlet added.- READ MORE

