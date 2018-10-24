Look Who’s Lavishing Cash on the Democrats This Midterm Season

President Trump has repeatedly called out Google, Facebook and Twitter for liberal bias. Two weeks until the midterms, it would appear he may have had a point.

Employees of the tech giants have given a total of $2.4 million to House and Senate candidates, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Of that, only $176,000 – less than 8 percent – went to Republicans.

By comparison, in the last midterms in 2014, Google, Facebook and Twitter workers gave a total of $838,000 to congressional candidates, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. Of that, $679,000 went to Democrats and $259,000 went to Republicans.

In July, President Trump accused Twitter of “shadow banning” prominent Republicans. “Not good,” he tweeted. He also accused Google in a series of tweets in August of playing up negative articles about him in search results.

The campaign donation findings could provide Trump more ammunition that the big tech firms have a built-in bias that tilts left.

“It is interesting to see that employees of the tech world are giving substantially more donations to Democrats than Republicans but not shocking, given many of these employees likely reside in blue states and the nature of the industry’s employees-educated, higher income — and because many of these employees may be affected by policies that are in the news right now like immigration to education,” University of Arkansas political science professor Karen Sebold told Fox News.– READ MORE