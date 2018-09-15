Obama: Trump Didn’t Build This Economy, I Did!

Barack Obama’s ego knows no bounds.

The U.S. economy sputtered throughout his eight years in office (he blamed predecessor George W. Bush, of course, and when that got tired, he blamed Congress). But now that the economy is booming, Obama’s demanding credit.

“We worked hard to turn this economy around when I was president,” Obama told a crowd of thousands in a school auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday as he campaign for a Democratic candidate. “And the actions that we took during the economic crisis returned the economy to healthy growth, initiated the longest streak of job creation on record, which continues to today … ”

"So just remember that: When you hear these folks bragging about this economic miracle, just remember when it started!" Obama yelled, prompting cheers. "Just remember when the ball got rolling."