KIMBERLEY STRASSEL PICKS APART FEINSTEIN’S KAVANAUGH LETTER: ‘TIMING HERE CANNOT BE IGNORED’

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein issued a statement on Thursday alluding to a letter she received that raised concerns about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — but the Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel suggested that the whole scenario didn’t exactly add up.

1) On Feinstein's referral of a letter with an accusation against Kavanaugh to the FBI:

–This is impt enough to be sent to FBI, but not impt enough to have been raised before now? Can't be both. NYT reports she got the letter this summer. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 13, 2018

2)

–similarly, this is impt enough to be sent to FBI, but never shared with a single Republican charged with advice and consent?

–Feinstein statement explicitly acknowledges that the accuser did not want to take this further. So why is it with the FBI? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 13, 2018

3)

–timing here cannot be ignored. Coming only after Democrats were unable to further stall a vote.

–and just to be clear, Ds and media are now using a secret letter with a secret accusation from a secret person, to try to take down Kavanaugh. Scary. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 13, 2018

Strassel’s overall assessment was that Democrats and the media were “using a secret letter with a secret accusation from a secret person, to try to take down Kavanaugh. Scary.” – READ MORE