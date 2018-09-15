    True Pundit

    KIMBERLEY STRASSEL PICKS APART FEINSTEIN’S KAVANAUGH LETTER: ‘TIMING HERE CANNOT BE IGNORED’

    California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein issued a statement on Thursday alluding to a letter she received that raised concerns about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — but the Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel suggested that the whole scenario didn’t exactly add up.

    Strassel’s overall assessment was that Democrats and the media were “using a secret letter with a secret accusation from a secret person, to try to take down Kavanaugh. Scary.” – READ MORE

     

