‘Socialist’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wears $3,500 Outfit For Photo Shoot With Construction Workers

Socialists want everybody to get everything — as long as they get theirs first.

And socialists looooove money. Take Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent who touts himself as a socialist. He’s got three houses, including a shorefront house on Lake Champlain.

Same goes for the hot new socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She’s everywhere now as she runs for a New York seat in the U.S. House. And with that comes money — and bling.

In a photo shoot for Interview magazine, Ocasio-Cortez was pictured wearing a $3,500 outfit as she posed with construction workers.​ She was decked out in a Gabriela Hearst blazer ($1,990), Gabriela Hearst pants ($890), and some Monolo Blahnik shoes ($625). – READ MORE