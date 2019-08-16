Kamala Harris is proposing a new kind of ‘red flag’ law to take guns away from racists

Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) has taken the concept of “red flag” gun confiscation laws a step further with a proposal to take guns away from white nationalists who might commit a hate crime.

According to a policy proposal on her campaign website Wednesday, Harris said she would work to “combat and disarm violent hate” from white supremacists by pushing for legislation to give courts the ability to issue “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Orders” to take away the guns of “a suspected terrorist or individual who may imminently perpetrate a hate crime.”

According to the statement, such orders “will allow certain individuals, including law enforcement officers and family members, to petition a federal court to temporarily restrict a person’s access to guns if they exhibit clear evidence of dangerousness.”

“We need to take action to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and stop violent, hate-fueled attacks before they happen,” Harris said in a statement. “By focusing on confronting these domestic terror threats, we can save lives.”

Wednesday’s proposal doesn’t, however, explain how peoples’ due process rights would be protected under such a law or what specific safeguards would be put in place to keep people from being stripped of their gun rights and property based on their viewpoints alone. – READ MORE