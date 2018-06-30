Fight For SCOTUS Nomination Will Be Most Expensive Ever

You think you’ve seen political warfare? Get ready for World War III, or, as Chris Matthews put it, the “Spanish Civil War,” over the latest Supreme Court nomination.

According to The Hill, replacing outgoing Justice Anthony Kennedy will be a fight like no other, sure to become the most expensive nomination battle in history.

“Conservative groups predict they will exceed their past expenditures over the summer and fall to boost President Trump’s forthcoming nominee, who could change the ideological balance of the court for years to come,” reports the Hill. “Liberal groups are also expected to spend freely, and have warned that Trump’s pick could tip the scales against the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California ranked the battle among the most important she has ever, or probably will ever, witness.

“I rank this as the most important I would’ve been through, largely because of the state of the country and the divisions that have been driven into this,” said Feinstein.

The spending will surpass that of last year’s Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch, which already holds the title for most expensive SCOTUS battle in history. Robert Maguire, who tracks spending by political nonprofits at the Center for Responsive Politics, said all the evidence shows this will shed a lot of serious green.

“I would not be surprised at all if it not only set a record but we saw far more spending than we saw in past Supreme Court battles,” said Robert Maguire. “We’re seeing groups gear up faster than they have in the past. These groups are well-funded. They can raise money for this, something that wealthy donors are very passionate about.” – READ MORE

