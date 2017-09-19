True Pundit

Politics

Obama speechwriter only wants liberal White House staffers to have nice things

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Jon Favreau only wants liberals to have nice things. The former Obama speechwriter is just beside himself at the thought of Trump allies getting cushy post-White House gigs.

Favreau must not be in touch with other Obama alumni. For making the Iran nuclear deal palatable by lying to the press, Ben Rhodes landed a seat on the Holocaust Memorial Council. After her stint at the State Department, Hillary Clinton raised her speaking fees exorbitantly.

That, of course, is to be expected. Administration jobs are always about deferred benefit. Service in the White House opens up dozens of career opportunities. – READ MORE

Obama speechwriter only wants liberal White House staffers to have nice things
Obama speechwriter only wants liberal White House staffers to have nice things

Apparently Favreau never listened when Obama read the words he wrote about hope and change and transcending the normal partisan political or...
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter