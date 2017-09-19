Tucker: Matt Drudge Is A ‘Genius’

Tucker Carlson called Matt Drudge a “genius” on “The Jamie Weinsten Show” Sunday.

“I know Matt Drudge,” the Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder told Weinstein. “I met Matt Drudge before he was famous. I think Drudge is — obviously he’s a genius.”

Carlson praised Drudge for his eccentricity, as well as his instincts and ability to trust his gut.

“I think he’s a pure instinct player, pure,” he explained. – READ MORE