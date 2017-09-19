ESPN Host Apparently Didn’t Get The Memo, Slams Trump During Show (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



ESPN host Dan LeBatard apparently didn’t get the company memo about being less political and went after President Donald Trump Monday for never “apologizing.”

“I heard that [Sean] Spicer was a part of the evening… Gosh I wish that the administration would do a little bit more laughing like that,” the host of “The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz” told his audience Monday.

“I mean Spicer got in the middle of the Emmys and made fun of himself,” LeBatard added. “But I just thought of this when Trump was fighting last week with ESPN and demanding that Jemele Hill be fired and an apology for an untruth be made and I just thought to myself is Donald Trump someone who is physically capable of an apology?” – READ MORE