Obama Sets New Record In Narcissism: Mentions Himself Almost 400 Times in 90-Minute Speech

Speaking on Saturday in Germany, former president Barack Obama may have set a new record for narcissism, reportedly mentioning himself almost 400 times in a 90 minute speech. Obama’s reported 392 references in 90 minutes would average out to roughly 4.4 times a minute, or referring to himself roughly once every fifteen seconds.

(…)

Elliott noted that Obama even threw in a Freudian slip when it came to the Paris Climate Accord, starting, “When I passed the Paris climate,” then correcting, “Or, when I helped get the Paris agreement on climate accomplished, I was the first one to say what we’ve done here is not adequate to meet the demands of climate science.”

As The Telegraph reported in January 2018, Steve Hilton, who served as British Prime Minister David Cameron’s director of strategy, said Cameron felt Obama was one of the “most narcissistic, self-absorbed people” he had ever worked with. He said, “As for Obama, all I can tell you is my old boss, former British prime minister David Cameron, thought Obama was one of the most narcissistic, self-absorbed people he’d ever dealt with. Obama never listened to anyone, always thought he was smarter than every expert in the room and treated every meeting as an opportunity to lecture everyone else.” – READ MORE