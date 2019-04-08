Romney calls House Democrats’ maneuvers to try getting Trump tax returns ‘moronic’

Sen. Mitt Romney, once a thorn in the side of President Trump, said Sunday that Democrats’ maneuvers to try getting their hands on the president’s tax returns were “moronic.”

“I’d like the president to follow through and show his tax returns,” Romney, R-Utah, told NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” “But, I have to also tell you, I think the Democrats are just playing along his handbook, which is going after his tax returns through a legislative action – it’s moronic. That’s not going to happen.”

“So, he’s going to win this victory,” Romney added. “He wins them time after time.”

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., asked the IRS last week to provide six years of Trump’s personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses. – READ MORE