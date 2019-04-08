Trump designates Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a ‘foreign terrorist organization’

President Trump on Monday formally labeled Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a “foreign terrorist organization,” in Washington’s first such designation for an entire foreign government entity.

The announcement, which officials said would put the military organization on the same level as terror groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, is the latest administration step to increase pressure on Iran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing the IRGC’s ties to terror plots, said the designation recognizes a “basic reality.”

“This designation is a direct response to an outlaw regime and should surprise no one,” he said. “The IRGC masquerades as a legitimate military organization, but none of us should be fooled.”

The designation imposes sanctions that include freezes on assets the IRGC may have in U.S. jurisdictions and a ban on Americans doing business with it. The move also allows the U.S. to deny entry to people found to have provided the Guard with material support or prosecute them for sanctions violations.