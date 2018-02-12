Obama Portrait Artist Likes to Paint African-American Women Holding Heads of Decapitated White Women

Can you imagine if Donald Trump’s official portrait artist painted white women holding the decapitated heads of African-American women?

There would be social chaos.

But as Americans we are supposed to sit back and applaud Obama’s artist for chopping off the heads of white women to be carried like a trophy by African-American women?

Bullshit.

Was this artist, Kehinde Wiley, paid with public tax monies to paint Obama’s portrait?

Barack Obama can’t even have his official portrait painted without causing a racial stir.

Wasn’t this the guy who was going to heal America’s racial divide?

No. He only continues to make the situation worse.

This is art?

Former Pres Obama and artist Kehinde Wiley unveil official portrait at National Portrait Gallery. And then takes close-up look. pic.twitter.com/TixPFofWeg — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 12, 2018

