‘Man Up and Talk to the President’: Diamond & Silk Rip Eagles Players for White House Snub (VIDEO)

Social media personalities Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson fired back at a Philadelphia Eagles safety who is one of at least three players boycotting the Superbowl champions’ White House visit.

Malcolm Jenkins told CNN that it’s “not worth [his] time” to meet with President Donald Trump.

“When it comes to this presidency, I’m not very excited about getting my picture taken with him. It’s just not worth my time,” Jenkins, 30, said.

Jenkins added that he would rather spend time working with other leaders on “issues we’ve been fighting for.” – READ MORE

Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith attacked President Donald Trump, Tuesday, saying that he does not think the president is a “good person.”

Smith appeared on CNN’s Tonight with Don Lemon on February 6 to talk about why he intended to refuse an invitation to visit the White House to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl victory.

Smith exclaimed that he wouldn’t feel disposed to visit with Donald Trump because of Trump’s past comment about women, CNN reported.

“For me, it’s not just about politics,” Smith told Lemon. “You know, if I told you that I was invited to a party by an individual that I believe is sexist or has no respect for women, or I told that you this individual has said offensive things towards many minority groups and I don’t feel comfortable by it, this individual also called my peers and my friends SOBs, you would understand why I wouldn’t want to go to that party. – READ MORE

Former NFL player Burgess Owens said Tuesday that members of the Philadelphia Eagles who plan to snub the White House are misguided.

Owens, who played 10 seasons for the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders during the 1970s and 1980s, singled out Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

“Years from now, he’ll look back and regret the fact that he didn’t take the moment, because it’s not going to happen again,” Owens said on “The Laura Ingraham Show.”

Owens said Jenkins’ anger is misplaced.

“He’s protesting the wrong president,” he told guest host Raymond Arroyo. “It was President [Barack] Obama who had problems with black unemployment, with lack of education, with lack of opportunities and misery.”

Three other members of the Super Bowl champion Eagles have also suggested they will decline invitations to make the customary journey to the White House following a major sports championship — defensive end Chris Long, running back LeGarrette Blount, and wide receiver Torrey Smith. All four protesting players already had won Super Bowls with other teams. – READ MORE

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told a Philadelphia radio host that she’ll invite veterans to fill the spots of any NFL players who boycott a post-Super Bowl White House visit.

Each year, the winning Super Bowl team is invited to the White House to visit with the president. Ahead of Sunday’s game, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long said that if his team wins, he won’t be visiting Washington, D.C.

However, it didn’t seem to bother Conway, and she already knows who she’ll pick to replace them.

“That’s OK. I’ll invite a couple more veterans that are Eagles fans,” she told host Chris Stigall. “No problem.” – READ MORE