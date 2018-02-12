NYPD: Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife & Others Ingested Unidentified White Powder From Letter Sent to Their Home; Secret Service Investigating

JUST IN: Letter sent to Donald Trump Jr.’s apartment containing unidentified white powder, NYPD says, and opened by his wife; she and two others were decontaminated by firefighters at the scene. Police and Secret Service are investigating. — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018

The wife of Donald Trump Jr. was taken to a New York City hospital Monday after she opened an envelope containing an unknown white powder.

The letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and sent to the couple’s apartment on East 54th Street in Manhattan.

His wife, Vanessa, opened the letter just after 10 a.m. She and two other people were decontaminated by firefighters at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

USSS statement on Vanessa Trump package: "The Secret Service & our law enforcement partners in NYC are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York. This is an active investigation and we cannot comment any further." — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 12, 2018

This story is developing.

