Obama: Our Society and Democracy ‘May Not Survive’

Mr. Obama delivered a powerful but apocalyptic message about America’s future Wedsenday at a technology conference in Las Vegas hosted by identity security company Okta — where he warned the audience of an uncertain future for America.

Mr. Obama used his time on stage at Okta Oktane 2018 conference to explain what ventures he is pursuing in his post-presidential years, and further warned about division in America. “We live in a culture today where everybody feels the crush of information and the collision of worlds,” Mr. Obama explained.

Okta CEO and co-founder Todd McKinnon chats with former president Obama on stage atOkta Oktane 2018 conference. (Source: Okta)

At the heart of the issue, the world is more interconnected than ever before, and technology is fundamentally reshaping relationships, as the access to information is rapidly fragmenting society.

Obama said, “the great thing about the United States is that we have had a head start over the rest of the world in trying to figure this all out.”

“We are a people that came from everywhere else, so we had to figure out how to join together and work together, not based on race, or religious faith or even, initially, language, but based on creed and a sense of principals,” the former president said

“All of us are trying to shape and absorb information in ways that can be confusing. If you ask people in Washington DC what identity means, they may well first describe their racial identity.

By definition, we [Americans] are a nation of people that came from everywhere else.

I think the big challenge we have today is how do we maintain a sense of common purpose rather than splinter or divide.

We are seeing this debated on social media every day, but if we don’t figure it out then our society and democracy may not survive.” – READ MORE

