UK Judge Bans Reporting on Journalist Jailed for Covering Alleged Islamic Child Sex Ring

A gang with Islamic ties is suspected of raping countless young girls.

A journalist decided to cover the court case, but armed men quickly put him in handcuffs.

Now, the government has banned the press from reporting on the arrest of the first journalist, essentially conducting a secret trial.

No, this didn’t happen in a third-world dictatorship or a communist regime. This reportedly happened in the United Kingdom this week.

“U.K. right-wing activist and journalist Tommy Robinson was arrested and reportedly jailed Friday after he filmed members of an alleged child grooming gang entering a court for trial — but the details of his purported sentence remain murky after the judge ordered the press not to report on the case,” Fox News explained.

Tommy Robinson has been arrested in Leeds court for reporting on grooming gangs. More updates to follow pic.twitter.com/iEPDoNOKHM — Caolan Robertson (@CaolanRob) May 25, 2018

Robinson was allegedly standing outside the courthouse on a public street, filming men who are accused of grooming young children for sex trafficking. The problem, it seems, is the U.K. government doesn’t want anyone to criticize the religion of the suspected criminals. – READ MORE

