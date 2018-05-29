Fearing Russia, Poland Offers US $2 Billion for Permanent Military Presence

Poland is willing to pay the U.S. up to $2 billion for the installment of a permanent American military base in the nation, according to a document Polish news portal Outlet obtained.

“This proposal outlines the clear and present need for a permanent U.S. armored division deployed in Poland, Poland’s commitment to provide significant support that may reach $1.5-$2 billion by establishing joint military installations and provide for more flexible movement of U.S. forces,” the Polish defense ministry said in the document.

The ministry goes a step further in trying to coax the U.S. into agreeing to the terms, adding it is willing “to share the burden of defense spending, make the decision more cost-effective for the U.S. government and allay any concerns for Congress in uncertain budgetary times.”

Russia, a NATO partner country, isn’t likely to take the Polish offering to America well, which could complicate Poland’s relationship with other member nations, like Italy and Germany.

Poland is likely fearing Russia’s continued influence and takeover of Ukraine’s Crimea region — a campaign the Kremlin began four years ago during Obama’s administration. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1