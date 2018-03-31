Politics
Obama Judges Rule That 40-Foot Cross Monument Honoring Soldiers Killed In World War I Is ‘Unconstitutional’
It is quite possible that the greatest legacy of President Trump may be his tremendous successin changing the face of the American judiciary, as his record-setting performance in getting conservative jurists into the judiciary has been nothing less than stellar.
To understand how vital Trump’s actions have been, consider this: the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently refused to reconsider a 2-1 ruling of a 4th Circuit panel last fall that ruled the World War I memorial Peace Cross in Bladensburg, Maryland, was “unconstitutional.”
Never mind, as The Daily Signal pointed out, that the 40-foot cross had stood there since 1925, funded by the American Legion and local families in 1925; never mind that the cross features a plaque listing the names of 49 Prince George’s County men who were killed in World War I; the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the cross. – READ MORE
