Andrew McCabe’s Legal Defense Fund ‘GoFundMe’ Raises Over $450K in One Day

Ousted FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is lawyering up in anticipation of upcoming legal action, and it looks like he’ll have more than enough help paying the bills.

Just one day after it was first posted, the Andrew McCabe Legal Defense Fund on GoFundMe has already racked up nearly $460,000 in donations. The goal for the fundraiser is listed at just $250,000.

“The response to this effort has been remarkable and beyond our expectations,” reads an update to the page. “Thank you to all who have lent your voices in support of Andrew and his family!” – READ MORE

You Can Slap the Cuffs on Andy!

And send a message to the FBI and Congress that liars and crooks belong in prison, not in the FBI.

The actual cuffs; 10.5 inches

RT and Share!

We will ship pairs of handcuffs to the FBI and Congress to help drive this message home.

-Your contribution is anonymous and goes toward purchasing numerous sets of handcuffs

-We purchase the handcuff sets (foam regular-sized replicas to help keep shipping costs low and they actually stretch too, just like the truth at the FBI)

-We ensure delivery to FBI, Congress, maybe even our pal Andy too. We’ll post videos etc of the cuffs en-route to their new home — Washington, D.C.

-Simple

FBI and Congress need to wake up. A response is required by law-abiding Patriots.

Fired FBI boss Andrew McCabe has raised over $500,000 from Liberal elites and twits on GoFundMe for his “legal defense fund.”

More public cash for a guy who was paid by public monies for over two decades. And lives in a $800K house. And drives a Porsche. And reportedly owns a vacation home. Some ‘meager’ career, working for the FBI. While many agents pinch pennies, McCabe is a multi-millionaire … now with a tin cup in his hand.

Now you can slap the cuffs on Andy.

$1 = 1 pair of rubber handcuffs (minimum of $5 — But Order AS MANY As You Like)

Slap the Cuffs on Andy! $1,816 of $10,000 raised $ Donation Amount: Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $5

These handcuffs stretch too; almost as much as the FBI stretches the truth!