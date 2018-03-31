Former Employee Names Mavs Cuban in Racial Discrimination Petition

After weeks of headlines blaring about Mark Cuban overseeing an NBA organization where sexual harassment is rampant, the billionaire could also now be facing a legal case charging him and the Dallas Mavericks with racial discrimination.

Michelle Newsome, an African American and former employee of the American Airlines Center, filed a petition in the Dallas County Court on Thursday seeking documents from the Mavericks and asking for owner Cuban to be deposed in the case, USA Today reported.

The petition claims that Cuban tried to “sweep under the rug” a 2011 incident at the American Airlines Center when a noose was found in the IT room across from Cuban’s suite. – READ MORE

