Obama gave infamous Wuhan lab millions in taxpayer money. Trump has vowed to end further grants.

President Donald Trump vowed last week to stop giving taxpayer funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the place where American intelligence indicates the coronavirus outbreak may have originated.

The Obama administration granted the Wuhan laboratory $3.7 million for research in 2015 via the National Institutes of Health, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) revealed last week.

(…)

On Friday, a reporter asked the president, “U.S. intelligence is saying this week that the coronavirus likely came from a level 4 lab in Wuhan. There’s also another report that the NIH, under the Obama administration, in 2015 gave that lab $3.7 million in a grant. Why would the U.S. give a grant like that to China?”

Trump responded, “The Obama administration gave them a grant of $3.7 million? I’ve been hearing about that. And we’ve instructed that if any grants are going to that area — we’re looking at it, literally, about an hour ago, and also early in the morning. We will end that grant very quickly. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --