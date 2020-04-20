Michelle Obama and Laura Bush Team Up to Support WHO, Amid Trump Criticism (VIDEO)

The women made videos in support of the organization from their own homes, on the Global Citizen “One World: Together at Home” televised concert special. The women took turns speaking.

Bush said, “Michelle and I are thrilled to join you tonight in your homes for this special program.”

Obama said, “We’ve had the profound privilege of getting to know you and your families. Your hopes and your struggles, and your triumphs.” – READ MORE

