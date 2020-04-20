Senator Scott: Pelosi Holding Small Businesses ‘Hostage’ As Economy Faces ‘Devastation’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday for holding small businesses “hostage” over the Paycheck Protection Program, saying that Democrats are negatively impacting people’s ability to pay their bills and feed their kids.

In a wide-ranging interview on FOX News, @SenatorTimScott on the economic damage due to coronavirus, how we should re-open our economy, and what new PPP funding should look like it. Plus, a great piece on how black Americans are starting to support @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/ZvaIyvJczh — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 20, 2020

“I always like to say that the Democrats who are holding this up, realize you’re not negatively impacting businesses, as much as you’re negatively impacting people’s ability to pay their rent, to pay their utilities, to feed their kids,” Scott stated, referencing the Democrats’ blocking of additional funding for the Small Business Administration loan program. “This is a serious situation, that we shouldn’t have a lapse in funding for the PPP program. We should tell Ms. Nancy Pelosi, please give us our paychecks. People need their paychecks. And stop holding it hostage in order to do something else.” – READ MORE

