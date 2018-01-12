“Obama Gas Station” Owner Arrested for Skipping Out on Paying Taxes

When Barack Obama became president of the United States, people were practically fainting while he was giving speeches, fawning over his charm and oratory skills. One fanboy took it to another level, however, when he decided to brand his entire gas station business with Obama logos.

The owner of Obama gas station in Columbia, SC has been arrested and charged with tax evasion, the state's Department of Revenue said in a statement on Tuesday.https://t.co/lVlNC2KyPx @OfficialLivePD @danabrams #LivePD #livepdnation @Sean_C_Larkin @TomMorrisJr1 pic.twitter.com/4vCEhjTqh6 — Blue Alert (@BlueAlertUs) January 11, 2018

Now, that same Obama fan is in hot water after the feds discovered he hasn’t been paying his taxes.

Murad A. Alhanik of Columbia, South Carolina has allegedly failed to pay more than $136,000 in sales taxes between 2013 and 2016. But if you’ve got Obama plastered all over your store, you’re exempt … right?

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says, “No.” In fact, in a recent statement, the department stated that “Alhanik filed monthly sales tax returns reporting a total of $971,935 in gross sales. However, the SCDOR investigation revealed actual sales to be $2,688,533. Due to the underreported sales, the defendant evaded paying $136,753 in sales taxes due to the state of South Carolina.” – READ MORE

