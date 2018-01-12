BLM Activist Blasts “Anchor Babies” Comment, Realizes Trump Was Right All Along

There’s nothing quite as entertaining as seeing hypocrisy exposed. Several liberals just had to eat crow after their fury over Donald Trump’s past statement on “anchor babies” turned out to be incredibly one-sided.

Free Beacon reporter Alex Griswold just pointed out the two-facedness of the left, and shared two Twitter posts from the same liberal activist to prove the point.

DeRay Mckesson describes himself as “a leading voice in the Black Lives Matter Movement,” and frequently speaks for liberal issues on social media. It’s no surprise that the activist is no fan of Trump, as shown by a tweet from 2015 shared by Alex Griswold.

“I’m just getting caught up on the ‘anchor babies’ statement from Jeb and Trump,” Mckesson wrote in August 2015. “It’s almost as if they go out of their way to offend folks,” he lectured.

A play in two acts pic.twitter.com/bAAJutWYuT — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 10, 2018

The was a reference to Trump’s opposition to birthright citizenship, and his claim that foreigners who have no other connection to America are coming into the country and having children — “anchor babies” — here, in order to automatically give them citizenship without having to go through any application process. – READ MORE

Deray McKesson, one of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement and a defendant in a recently filed lawsuit alleging he incited violence against New Orleans police, is not happy with a picture from the new War for Planet of the Apes movie opening Friday.

McKesson is angry that one of the apes is wearing a vest, he believes, is like the trademark vest he wears.

He wasn’t the only one to notice the vest and assign racism to it.

Does the new Planet of the Apes poster have racially coded messages?Notice the #BlackLivesMatter symbolism.Notice the ape with the blue vest pic.twitter.com/8dnr42OxjK — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 10, 2017

Wow. So wrong. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) July 11, 2017

McKesson was reminded of how the “look,” as it were, was from the original move in 1968 and deleted the tweets, but the Internet is forever.

You’re outraged because they’re recreating the look of the original ape in 1968. You don’t own wearing blue vests man. Grow up. pic.twitter.com/XF9b0DurVt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 11, 2017

Others took to mocking the Baltimore school system employee for his arrogance.

Deray gotta be one egotistical motherfucker to think a random ape in Planet of the Apes wearing a blue jacket is about him — Deion of House Stark (@DeionGottaSTFU) July 11, 2017

War For The Planet Of The Apes pays homage to the original design of the ape’s jackets. Narcissist DeRay thinks it’s about him. pic.twitter.com/xdHkYMBceC — Paul Blank (@TheLocalGod) July 11, 2017

Can’t believe a movie from 1968 was mocking Deray and BLM. How did they know? pic.twitter.com/1hAt6InY0L — zak (@ZakKondratenko) July 11, 2017

In which @deray unwittingly culturally appropriates the style of a chimp from #PlanetoftheApes, gets offended about it and cries racism. pic.twitter.com/YX9dPYqKLF — Sargon (@Sargon_of_Akkad) July 11, 2017

There’s some serious narcissism involved in assuming a film w/ hundreds of millions at stake would think about how they might offend Deray. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 11, 2017