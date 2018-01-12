Persecution: Police Arrest Activists for Waving Israeli Flag at Anti-Israel Protesters

After President Donald Trump announced in December 2017 that Jerusalem is officially recognized as Israel’s capital, the news was met by angry Muslim protesters all across the world.

In Vienna, Austria, pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets on Dec. 8 with chants like “down with Israel,” “death to Israel” and “Jews, remember Khaybar,” a reference to an ancient massacre of Jewish people in Saudi Arabia by Muhammad’s conquering army in the early days of Islamic history, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Those pro-Palestinian protesters — who reportedly numbered in the hundreds, and several of whom were waving Palestinian, Syrian and Turkish flags — were confronted by three pro-Israel activists bearing an Israeli flag. Even though the angry protesters were shouting genocidal death threats, it was the peaceful activists who ended up getting into trouble with the law.

Vienna police have now filed criminal charges against those three activists, who may be fined 100 euros or face two days in jail, for the apparent crime of supporting Israel at an anti-Israel rally and offending protesters with their own flag.

Indeed, the criminal notice filed on Jan. 3 by police stated the activists “showed an Israeli flag at a rally in an extremely provocative way and manner that was visible for participants at the rally and thereby produced considerable offense and provocation among the Palestinian protesters.”

It remains unclear how waving an Israeli flag is more offensive to Muslim protesters than Muslim protesters shouting “death to Israel” is to Jews. – READ MORE

After President Donald Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday, that country was filled with joy. American flags paired with Israeli flags were a common sight in the Jewish-controlled areas. In the Palestinian areas, it was a different story.

The news sparked protests, with not only American flags being burned, but Israeli flags as well

#Palestinian youths US and Israeli flags burn in Gaza after Jerusalem declaration pic.twitter.com/tH9EHWh9N9 — Hamza sulyman 🇸🇾 (@hamza_780) December 7, 2017

Palestinians in Gaza burn US, Israeli flags to protest Trump #Jerusalem announcement https://t.co/BmKwlIUfmr pic.twitter.com/KuzhNWTBtP — Luke Tress (@luketress) December 6, 2017