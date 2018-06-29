Obama expected to hit campaign trail for Dems in September: report

Former President Obama is expected to stump for Democrats on the campaign trail starting in September, CNBC reported Thursday.

The news outlet reported that Obama will work with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to provide a boost to Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections.

Two sources told CNBC that the former president will hit the road in September, while another source said the timing and locations have not been determined.

Schumer told The Washington Post earlier this month that Obama has been “very amenable” to offering assistance in the midterms. The former president has fundraised for Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), and endorsed Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) in her primary race. – READ MORE

