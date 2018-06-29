Non-Profit Shelter Housing Immigrant Kids Receives Bomb Threats, Says Activists Are Stalking Staff

One of the many non-profit shelters helping to care for immigrant children while they await re-unification with their parents says they’ve been on the receiving end of violent threats, and that anti-immigration activists have followed staff members home and phoned them on their personal lines.

Fox News reports that Southwest Key Programs, a Texas charity that helps to house and care for unaccompanied minors who cross the Southern border illegally or have been separated from parents awaiting an asylum hearing, has become a top target of activists who want an end to the government’s immigration enforcement program.

Southwest Key Programs has little to nothing to do with any actual enforcement. They simply try their best to help children who have come thousands of miles from their homes survive their first few weeks alone in a new country. But no good deed goes unpunished; at least twice in the last few weeks, Southwest’s Austin headquarters has been evacuated because of bomb threats.

Both times, authorities found nothing.

A spokesperson for Southwest Key Programs told Fox News that the center’s employees “have been followed home and phoned, in apparent efforts to intimidate or harass them.” – READ MORE

