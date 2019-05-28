Obama-Era Politicos Prepare ‘Pre-Excuses’ Just In Case Trump Wins Re-Election

Two high-profile members of the Obama administration are trying to get out ahead of the game, making a series of excuses for a potential Democratic loss that’s still more than a year away.

Steve Rattner, the former president’s Treasury Secretary, and Jon Favreau, an Obama administration speechwriter who has since become a prominent political commentator, both claimed Monday that a Democratic loss may be inevitable, but that Democrats, who are running on a platform much further to the left than should sit well with a majority of American voters, definitely don’t have themselves to blame.

(…)

But those are all quantifiable reasons for a Democratic loss — in fact, they’re things the Democrats could address now in order to prevent failure later. Jon Favreau’s commentary is a little more dire and, like Hillary Clinton’s claims of Russian interference, conspiratorial.

Trump’s surest path to victory in 2020 will be the same as it was in 2016: depress Democratic turnout. He’ll hit the nominee from the left, knowing that reporters will be more interested in chasing his attacks than calling out his lies and hypocrisy. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 27, 2019

According to Favreau, Democrats can't win, because the media is just so darned biased.