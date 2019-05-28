Chinese Military Ditching Microsoft Windows To Avoid CIA’s ‘Hefty Arsenal Of Hacking Tools’

Weeks after it was announced that Huawei will develop its own alternative to Android OS after being banned by Google from using it, ZDnet reports that the Chinese military will drop an alternative to Microsoft Windows.

While the decision hasn’t been made official, it was reported earlier this month by Canadian military magazine Kanwa Asian Defense, which noted that Beijing won’t just jump over to Linux – and will instead develop their own over fears of US surveillance (and of course, in retaliation for Huawei’s blacklisting).

Thanks to the Snowden, Shadow Brokers, and Vault7 leaks, Beijing officials are well aware of the US’ hefty arsenal of hacking tools, available for anything from smart TVs to Linux servers, and from routers to common desktop operating systems, such as Windows and Mac. Since these leaks have revealed that the US can hack into almost anything, the Chinese government’s plan is to adopt a “security by obscurity” approach and run a custom operating system that will make it harder for foreign threat actors — mainly the US — to spy on Chinese military operations. –ZDnet

The new OS will be developed by a newly established “Internet Security Information Leadership Group” as reported by the Epoch Times, citing Kanwa. – READ MORE