Vandals torch American flag flying from truck over Memorial Day weekend

When Allen Tullar woke up Sunday morning, he found the American flag he attached to his truck charred to bits and seared to the vehicle.

The Washington state resident told KOMO his apartment complex doesn’t allow the American flags on the building, so he attached one to his red pick-up several weeks ago to honor the men and women who died for his freedoms. Tullar said he has family and co-workers in the service, and the flag was meant to show his appreciation for their sacrifices.

An American flag flying from an Auburn man’s truck is set on fire.



His son discovered this damage yesterday morning right outside their apartment complex.



Hear from the owner – Tonight on #KOMONews at 11p pic.twitter.com/LmoStZUa3W — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) May 28, 2019

But sometime between 12 and 6 a.m. Sunday vandals set fire to Old Glory, leaving the paint on his truck severely damaged and a crack in his window from the heat, according to the news site. – READ MORE