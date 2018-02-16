Obama Calls For Gun Control In Wake Of Florida Shooting

Former President Barack Obama has already called for gun control in the wake of the Wednesday South Florida school shooting that claimed a confirmed 17 lives and injured over a dozen others.

Obama’s pro-gun control tweet sent out on Thursday suggested that those opposed to a crackdown on Second Amendment rights don’t care about the country’s children.

We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless. Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we're doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 15, 2018

“Caring for our kids is our first job,” Obama wrote. “And until we can honestly say that we’re doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change.” – READ MORE

