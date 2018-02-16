Vandal Replaces American Flag with Islamic State Flag, Spray Paints Wall at Utah High School

A vandal is accused of replacing an American flag with the Islamic State (ISIS) flag and spray-painting a wall at a southern Utah high school.

The Hurricane City Police Department announced Thursday that it is investigating an instance of vandalism at Hurricane High School in Washington County, Utah, where the suspect allegedly removed the American flag and replaced it with an ISIS flag.

The suspected vandal also allegedly tagged the graffiti phrase “ISIS is comi” on one of the walls on the east side of the school, the Spectrum reported.

HCPD Officer Ken Thompson told the Spectrum that investigators are looking at surveillance footage from school security cameras and area businesses – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *