‘LOVE TRUMPS HATE’: Leftists Attack Trump Supporter Whose Daughter Was Killed In Shooting

On Thursday, one day after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, intolerant and hateful leftists attacked a man whose daughter was murdered in the shooting because he is a Trump supporter.

Here is Andrew Pollack yesterday showing a photo of his daughter Meadow. At that time he was searching for her. Today he said “she’s gone.” #stonemanshooting pic.twitter.com/MJcuCNttt8 — Alexandra Seltzer (@alexseltzer) February 15, 2018

It only took a few minutes for the peaceful, tolerant, loving leftists to come out of the woodwork and attack this man because of his political views, despite being in the midst of heartbreaking tragedy.

Sorry for his daughter but wearing a shirt for a politician who will do absolutely nothing in response to his daughter’s death is very ironic. — Mark Edwards (@MarkEdwardsATL) February 15, 2018

I'm unforgiveable, but it's a little hard to feel sorry who supported this administration and its racist and its NRA supporting policies. I feel sorry for daughter,but not for him. He probably doesn't make the connection behind his Party's policies and what happened to his child — Leonard James (@James36Leonard) February 15, 2018

– READ MORE

