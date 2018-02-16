True Pundit

‘LOVE TRUMPS HATE’: Leftists Attack Trump Supporter Whose Daughter Was Killed In Shooting

Posted on by
On Thursday, one day after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, intolerant and hateful leftists attacked a man whose daughter was murdered in the shooting because he is a Trump supporter.

It only took a few minutes for the peaceful, tolerant, loving leftists to come out of the woodwork and attack this man because of his political views, despite being in the midst of heartbreaking tragedy.

 

On Thursday, one day after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, intolerant and hateful leftists attacked a man whose daughter was murdered in the shooting because he is a Trump supporter.
