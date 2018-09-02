Obama blasts ‘bombast’ and ‘phony controversies’ in politics during McCain eulogy

Former President Obama praised Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) ability to transcend partisan fights at his funeral on Saturday while blasting the “bombast and insult and phony controversies” of the current political climate.

Obama praised McCain, his 2008 presidential rival, during a eulogy at his funeral service in Washington, saying the longtime Arizona senator called on Americans to be “bigger” than politics based on “fear.”

Barack Obama on McCain: "Our politics, public life, public discourse can seem small and mean and petty. Trafficking in insult and phony controversies…It's the politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear. John called on us to be bigger than that" pic.twitter.com/fn3NH7ASPN — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2018

“So much of our politics, public life, public discourse can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast, and insult, and phony controversies, and manufactured outrage,” Obama told those gathered at the Washington National Cathedral.

“It’s the politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear,” Obama said. “John called on us to be bigger than that. He called on us to be better than that.” – READ MORE

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) on Saturday defended his friend and former colleague, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), for voting against the Republican ObamaCare repeal last year.

Lieberman spoke during McCain’s funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, saying the senator’s notorious thumbs-down vote was a vote against “mindless partisanship.”

Joe Lieberman defends John McCain's vote on health care bill last summer: "His vote was not really against that bill, but against the mindless partisanship that has taken control of both of our political parties." https://t.co/qPSvgqGwxJ pic.twitter.com/n4slxZ40qn — ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2018

“When John returned to the Senate after his surgery last summer and voted against the Republican health-care bill, some people accused him of being disloyal to his party and the president,” Lieberman said. “But that was not the case.” – READ MORE