Betsy DeVos Won’t Stop Schools From Arming Teachers

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has previously said she would “not legislate via fiat” from her department — a sentiment she echoed on Friday when asked if she would tell schools how to spend federal funds, including in their decisions to arm teachers or pay for firearms training.

“Let me be clear: I have no intention of taking any action concerning the purchase of firearms or firearms training for school staff under the [Elementary and Secondary Education Act],” DeVos wrote in a letter to Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA), who sits on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

The New York Times had written a report on August 22 claiming the Education Secretary was working to determine whether schools should be able to use federal funds to purchase guns and training for teachers. The Times report cites anonymous sources, and was quickly denounced by Education officials on the record. DeVos’ letter is the latest pushback from the Department to squash rumors that they were considering such a decision.- READ MORE

Support for charter schools and private school voucher programs has gone up over the past year, with Republicans accounting for much of the increase, according to a survey published Tuesday.

The findings by Education Next, a journal published by Harvard’s Kennedy School and Stanford University, come as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos promotes alternatives to traditional public schools.

Forty-four percent of respondents in the poll conducted in May said they support the expansion of charter schools, compared to 39 percent in 2017. The gain of 5 percentage points, however, did not fully offset the drop in support from 51 percent in 2016.

When broken down according to party affiliation, 57 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of Democrats voiced support for charter schools, compared to 47 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of Democrats in 2017. – READ MORE