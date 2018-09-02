Stevie Wonder takes swipe at Trump during Aretha Franklin’s funeral: ‘We need to make love great again’ (VIDEO)

Stevie Wonder on Friday took a swipe at President Trump during a speech at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

Stevie Wonder appears to reference Trump slogan at Aretha Franklin's funeral, saying "we need to make love great again." pic.twitter.com/gVodjs545H — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2018

"What needs to happen today not only in this nation, but throughout the world, is that we need to make love great again," Wonder said, playing off of the president's campaign-era slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Al Sharpton politicized Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday, using the televised event to take shots at President Donald Trump by claiming Trump does not know what respect means, coming just days after Sharpton couldn’t even spell “respect” correctly.

Rev. Al Sharpton at Aretha Franklin's funeral: "When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said she used to work for me. No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us." https://t.co/qSW5iZgtqR pic.twitter.com/QrvJrR4kw3 — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2018

"You know, the other Sunday on my show I misspelled respect," Sharpton said. "And a lot of y'all corrected me. Now I want y'all to help me correct President Trump to teach him what it means."