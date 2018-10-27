Heitkamp raises more than $12 million in first 17 days of October

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) raised more than $12 million in the first 17 days of October for her reelection bid to the United States Senate.

A filing from Heitkamp’s campaign filed on Thursday showed that the Democratic senator raised about $12.4 million in contributions in the first half of the month, which HuffPost’s Kevin Robillard noted on Twitter.

The figure represents a significant surge in campaign funding, as net contributions for the entire election cycle show she’s raised $26.7 million, per the new FEC filing.

“In an outpouring of support for civil and principled politics, Heidi’s received nearly 15,000 contributions this cycle from every corner of our state and 3,000 new volunteers in just the last few weeks,” Sean Higgins, a spokesperson for Heitkamp’s campaign, said in a statement to The Hill. “It’s simple – while Kevin Cramer will always fall in line with Mitch McConnell and the special interests, Heidi will always work across the aisle and only answer to North Dakotans.” – READ MORE