Obama Administration Official Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges; Details Very Hush about High Profile DEM

Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, who ran the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for eight years under President Obama, was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday and charged with sex abuse after an incident in October 2017, the police said.

There were few details available about his arrest. Dr. Frieden is expected to appear in court later on Friday.

He was also charged with forcible touching and harassment of a Brooklyn woman, the police said.

Dr. Frieden stepped down from the agency in January 2017 and went on torun Resolve, a health initiative that focuses on heart health and epidemic preparedness.

Dr. Frieden had served as New York's health commissioner under Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.