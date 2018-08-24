Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea

President Donald Trump said Friay he’s directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea, citing insufficient progress on denuclearization.

Trump tweeted that he does not believe China is helping with the effort to rein in North Korea because of stepped-up pressure by the U.S. on trade with China.

Trump said he’s asked Pompeo “not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” READ MORE:

