Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
President Donald Trump said Friay he’s directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea, citing insufficient progress on denuclearization.
Trump tweeted that he does not believe China is helping with the effort to rein in North Korea because of stepped-up pressure by the U.S. on trade with China.
Trump said he's asked Pompeo "not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
The president tweeted that he does not believe China is helping with the effort to rein in North Korea because of his tariffs.
