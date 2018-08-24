    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    John Kerry: McCain shows us what ‘grace and grit really mean’ — D.C. Phonies Line Up to Praise Crooked Trump Dossier Peddler

    Posted on by
    Share:

    The campaign to make crooked John McCain a saint has begun.

    Expect all the D.C. phonies to check in now.

    No comments yet on McCain’s illegal attempts to sabotage President Trump by peddling the fake Trump dossier to the FBI. And having a financial stake in the dossier.

    Or the fact that McCain fed classified FBI intelligence to Fusion GPS to help craft the dossier.

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: