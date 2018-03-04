Oakland Mayor Says She’d Be Willing to Go to Jail to Defend Illegal Immigrants in Her City (VIDEO)

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who has been an outspoken opposer of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, announced she would be willing to go to jail to defend her sanctuary city.

“The level of fear and anxiety in this community is at unconscionable levels,” Schaaf stated, according to KTVU. “We’re very clear that our values are to protect all of our residents regardless of where we come from. We want to protect families, not tear them apart.”

Then she hit on sanctuary cities, claiming Oakland is exercising its “legal right to be a sanctuary city” and that what is actually illegal is the government “retaliating against jurisdictions that are exercising their right to have sanctuary policies.” – READ MORE

