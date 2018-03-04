Melania Trump entered US with ‘Einstein’ visa for those with ‘extraordinary ability’

First lady Melania Trump entered the U.S. after receiving an “Einstein visa” designed for people with “extraordinary ability,” a report said.

In March 2001, she was granted a green card in the elite EB-1 program, reserved for those who demonstrated “sustained national and international acclaim,” such as renowned academic researchers, multinational business executives, Olympic athletes or Oscar-winning actors, the Washington Post reported.

“We called it the Einstein visa,” said Bruce Morrison, a former congressman who was chairman of the House subcommittee that wrote the Immigration Act of 1990 defining EB-1, the newspaper reported.

Only five people from Slovenia, the first lady’s birthplace, received green cards under the EB-1 program, the report said.

Then Melania Knauss’ green card set her on the path to U.S. citizenship, which in turn enabled her to sponsor the legal residency of her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, both now close to obtaining citizenship, the Post reported. – READ MORE

