Anti-gun activists alter billboard ad to read, ‘Shoot a School Kid’

Police in Las Vegas are investigating after a billboard inviting tourists to shoot high-powered assault-style rifles was altered Thursday to read, “Shoot A School Kid Only $29.”

An activist group called INDECLINE claimed responsibility for the change in an emailed statement. The ad originally said, “Shoot a .50 caliber only $29.”

#ICYMI: “Shoot a School Kid” billboard draws attention to gun control and criticism from gun owners. @cyndilundeberg explains. Details: https://t.co/XyCfZZcFyZ pic.twitter.com/AlhqNmK2z8 — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) March 2, 2018

“This protest piece is in response to America’s longstanding obsession with gun culture and our government’s inability to honor the victims of mass shootings by distancing themselves from the homicidal policies of the NRA,” a news release from INDECLINE stated, according to Fox 5 in Las Vegas.

Police began investigating after the vandalism was reported, and the message was taken down within hours. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *