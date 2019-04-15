House Democrats demand documents on Trump administration’s ‘bizarre and unlawful’ proposal to release migrants in sanctuary cities

House Democrats on Monday blasted the Trump administration over its “bizarre and unlawful” proposal to release immigrant detainees into sanctuary cities, and demanded documents from the White House and the Department of Homeland Security related to the floated policy.

The Democrats also claimed that if it were enacted, it would be solely for “political purposes.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; and House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., penned a letter to DHS and the White House Monday requesting emails, and other communications between administration officials related to the proposal.

“We are deeply troubled by multiple reports, recently confirmed by the President, that the Trump Administration is considering releasing detained immigrants into congressional districts represented by Democrats in a bizarre and unlawful attempt to score political points,” the chairmen wrote.

“Not only does the Administration lack the legal authority to transfer detainees in this manner, it is shocking that the President and senior Administration officials are even considering manipulating release decisions for purely political reasons,” they continued. – read more